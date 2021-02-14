Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the January 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RVLGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,196. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.
Revival Gold Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.