Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the January 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RVLGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,196. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

