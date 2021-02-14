REVV (REVV) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One REVV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $21.72 million and approximately $944,347.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00272862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00086357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00092014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00097647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00185560 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,028.61 or 0.90149950 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,957,294 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.