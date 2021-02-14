rhino investment partners Inc Buys New Stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 412,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,000. Great Western Bancorp accounts for 7.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.75% of Great Western Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 175,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

NYSE:GWB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.57. 234,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $31.19.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

