rhino investment partners Inc Buys Shares of 150,005 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,000. Popular makes up approximately 7.1% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Popular at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 85.9% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 917,286 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,381,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 150.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 811,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 487,572 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,515,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at about $7,211,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $63.59.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

