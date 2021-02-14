rhino investment partners Inc Buys Shares of 214,894 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 214,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,000. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 5.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. 3,344,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,276. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

