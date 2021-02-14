rhino investment partners Inc Invests $1.21 Million in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 151,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Barclays makes up about 1.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCS. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 165.2% in the third quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 20.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Barclays by 11.0% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 723,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,073. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

