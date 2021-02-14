rhino investment partners Inc Invests $1.43 Million in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. MidWestOne Financial Group accounts for 1.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.36% of MidWestOne Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. 23,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,644. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.89 million, a PE ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.