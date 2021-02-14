rhino investment partners Inc Invests $2.05 Million in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 417,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Medallion Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 1.68% of Medallion Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

MFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

MFIN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,325. The firm has a market cap of $160.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.