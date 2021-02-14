rhino investment partners Inc Invests $7.85 Million in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 186,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,000. Webster Financial makes up about 6.6% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Webster Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,318,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Webster Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Webster Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. 230,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

