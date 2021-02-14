rhino investment partners Inc Makes New Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 499,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,000. Associated Banc accounts for 7.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.33% of Associated Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. David Loasby raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 104,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $227,054. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.99. 682,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

