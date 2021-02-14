rhino investment partners Inc Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 168,497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 5.1% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.52. 2,030,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.