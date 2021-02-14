rhino investment partners Inc Makes New Investment in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 874,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,000. First BanCorp. accounts for 6.8% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.40% of First BanCorp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 234.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2,271.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 405,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. 1,312,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

