rhino investment partners Inc Purchases Shares of 157,614 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 157,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,000. Comerica comprises 7.4% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Comerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. 915,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,078. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CMA. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

