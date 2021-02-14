rhino investment partners Inc Purchases Shares of 19,995 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,995 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up 1.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $69.80. 208,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $70.81.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

