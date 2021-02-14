rhino investment partners Inc Purchases Shares of 75,000 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Hancock Whitney accounts for about 2.1% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.09% of Hancock Whitney as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. 254,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

