rhino investment partners Inc Takes $1.43 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for about 1.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,230,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,217,000 after buying an additional 114,169 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $49.58. 1,114,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,501. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,624 shares of company stock worth $7,622,456. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

