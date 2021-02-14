rhino investment partners Inc Takes Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. Alliance Data Systems accounts for 3.3% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.11% of Alliance Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,007,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 129,782 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,274,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 396,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,370,000 after buying an additional 281,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $83.18. 452,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

