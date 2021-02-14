rhino investment partners Inc Takes Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. TCF Financial comprises 3.4% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.07% of TCF Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. 566,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,610. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

