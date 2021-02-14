Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $399.53 or 0.00817895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00276852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00084422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00091870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100664 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,210.65 or 0.90337114 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00184983 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

Rigel Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

