Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the January 14th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rightmove stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,976. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

Get Rightmove alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.