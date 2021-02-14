Rio DeFi (RFUEL) One Day Volume Hits $3.11 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $26.14 million and $3.11 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00277662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00092005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101432 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.91 or 0.90323578 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00184827 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

Rio DeFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.