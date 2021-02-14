RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of RIOCF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 27,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

