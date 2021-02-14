RMPL 1-Day Volume Hits $1,447.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One RMPL token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RMPL has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RMPL has a market cap of $666,159.59 and $1,447.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.40 or 0.00277032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00084330 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00091792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099792 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,378.07 or 0.90801387 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059244 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 764,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,725 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

