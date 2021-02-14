ROAD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $625,803.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $204,504.62 and $625,803.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROAD has traded up 117.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00274674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00075964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00100308 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00186699 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,390.23 or 0.89750380 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

ROAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

