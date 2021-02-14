Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 30,651 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,912,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,676,000 after purchasing an additional 412,815 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,434,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,699,000 after buying an additional 233,996 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,317,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,488,000 after buying an additional 283,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,899,000 after buying an additional 1,147,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

