Rocket Pool One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.68 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 132.9% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $9.21 or 0.00018902 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $94.67 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.48 or 0.00973866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00051770 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.44 or 0.05195741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00025390 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

