Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 4.7% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 163,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock worth $9,292,515. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.18. 611,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,875. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $268.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

