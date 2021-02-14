Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 363.08 ($4.74).

RR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £977.04 ($1,276.51).

LON:RR opened at GBX 92.86 ($1.21) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 711 ($9.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

