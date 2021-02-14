ROOBEE Reaches Market Cap of $10.48 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and $449,175.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 100.2% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.58 or 0.00724748 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.