Rope Price Hits $78.57 on Top Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 123.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Rope has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $414,059.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope token can currently be purchased for $78.57 or 0.00169534 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rope has traded up 139.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00259166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00076080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00082898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00082041 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00194178 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,407.95 or 0.85027174 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

Rope can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

