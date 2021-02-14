Rope ($ROPE) Trading Up 84.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 156.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Rope token can now be bought for approximately $59.64 or 0.00121693 BTC on major exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $1.67 million and $302,060.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rope has traded up 84.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00276845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00094147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00085344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00086845 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,590.06 or 0.93023694 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060517 BTC.

Rope Token Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

Rope can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

