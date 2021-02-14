Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) Short Interest Up 68.7% in January

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the January 14th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ROCH stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21. Roth CH Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 212,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $2,500,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,503,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

