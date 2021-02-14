Rotten (ROT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $218,987.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 119.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Rotten has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $218,987.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00068761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.00973057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052082 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.56 or 0.05209062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 58,661,482 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

