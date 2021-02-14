Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,740.83 ($22.74).

RDSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,300.60 ($16.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,332.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.65. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 128.20 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,954 ($25.53). The company has a market capitalization of £48.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -18.34%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

