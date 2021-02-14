Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 172 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 1,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $95,265,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,232.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,198.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.