Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Cap Hits $3.42 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $1.80 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 48.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00091678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00083501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,300.84 or 0.92158472 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

Royale Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

