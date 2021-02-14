RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of RPM International worth $27,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RPM International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 416.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth $92,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

