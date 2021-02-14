RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $166,664.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.32 million and approximately $166,664.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $49,088.04 or 1.00438402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 577 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

