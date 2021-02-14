Ruff (RUFF) Hits Market Cap of $15.41 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 60.4% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $15.41 million and $1.63 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00069161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.68 or 0.00975264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051590 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.13 or 0.05236376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025104 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

