Rupee Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Rupee has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $51,624.86 and $12.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000173 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,128,750 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

