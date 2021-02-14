Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RUPRF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781. Rupert Resources has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.
