Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUPRF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781. Rupert Resources has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

