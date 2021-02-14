Rupiah Token (IDRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $990,230.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $990,230.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00068510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.66 or 0.00974359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00051385 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.95 or 0.05221328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

IDRT is a token. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.