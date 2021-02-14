Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 14th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $682.64 million, a P/E ratio of -52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,054,000 after buying an additional 149,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 418,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

