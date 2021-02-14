Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Position Boosted by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for 6.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of Ryanair worth $236,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $104.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $118.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.90.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

