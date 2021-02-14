Ryo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $280,341.83 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $280,341.83 and $2,809.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,791.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.07 or 0.03720047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.91 or 0.00440470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.90 or 0.01422178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.90 or 0.00520379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.94 or 0.00479472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00032934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.00329019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,463,254 coins and its circulating supply is 27,345,941 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.