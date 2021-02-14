S.Finance Price Tops $0.63 on Top Exchanges (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One S.Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. S.Finance has a total market cap of $53,742.25 and $6.60 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00055646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00274685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00089160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00075704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00098607 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186745 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058656 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

S.Finance Token Trading

S.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

