SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $2.49 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 46.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $433,701.03 and $173,008.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00005089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00273774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00085651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00090728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00100113 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00185545 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059234 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

