Safe Haven (SHA) One Day Volume Tops $3.93 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 195.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.07 or 0.00402930 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

