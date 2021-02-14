Safe (SAFE) Price Up 100.7% Over Last Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Safe has traded 100.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $242,136.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001249 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.