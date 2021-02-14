SafeCoin (SAFE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $211.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $211.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,472.58 or 1.00295742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00039046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.56 or 0.00470859 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.25 or 0.00966803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00228786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00099175 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003119 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

